Blackstone tops week's financial losers, while Futu climbs the most
This week's five top losers in financial stocks featured two private equity firms, while the five biggest winners included two insurers.
Private equity giant Blackstone (NYSE:BX) fell the most among financial stocks (with market cap of over $2B) for the week ended November 18, sliding 15.7%;
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), a smaller private equity firm located in Fort Worth, Texas, dipped 15.2%;
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), down 14.9%, retreated after the financial services company disclosed a faster-than-expected rise in October credit losses, resulting in an analyst downgrade;
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), which offers student loans among other types of consumer lending on its platform, slid 12.9% after a U.S. appeals court reportedly kept a block on President Joe Biden's administration plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt; and
OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), a provider of consumer finance and insurance services, decreased 12.5%.
For the gainers, Hong Kong-based fintech Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the top dog, climbing 11%;
Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN), a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, gained 9.9%;
Property and casualty insurer Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) advanced 8.8% as it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 that matched the previous payout;
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) gained 7.1% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the life and health insurer to Buy from Neutral on prospects for an improved capital base; and
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) perked up 7% following its fiscal Q2 earnings.
