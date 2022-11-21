Activist investor said to push against potential Fox deal with News Corp.
Nov. 20, 2022 8:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA), FOXABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Irenic Capital Management is said to be against a potential Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXA) combination with News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) as its likely to undervalue News Corp.
- Irenic, which owns about 2% of News Corp. Class B shares, wants a special committee of independent board member, to look carefully at a potential deal, according to a New York Times report, citing a copy of letter that Irenic wrote to the board committee.
- Fox (FOXA) and News Corp. (NWSA) confirmed last month they were looking at recombining after nearly a decade as separate companies. The current News Corp. (parent of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal) and Fox (owner of the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Business) were split up in 2013.
- Another News Corp. investor, Airlie Funds Management, told the NYT it didn't believe in the logic of recombining the companies.
- Activist investor Irenic also last month reportedly said it wanted News Corp. (NWSA) to split its media and real estate listing business. Irenic is said to have requested a meeting with the special committee.
