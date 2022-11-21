Simon & Schuster to let $2.2B sale to Penguin Random House collapse - report

Nov. 20, 2022

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) plans to let the $2.2 billion sale of its Simon & Schuster book publishing business to Penguin Random House be terminated after a federal judge blocked the deal earlier this month.
  • Simon & Schuster has decided not to appeal the decision, which came after the U.S. Justice department originally sued to block the deal on antitrust grounds last November, according a Reuters report. The book publisher will let a contract expire on Monday and Penguin owner Bertelsmann will pay a $200 million deal termination fee to Paramount (PARA).
  • Paramount is now free to explore a sale of the Simon & Schuster business, Reuters reported. ViacomCBS (the former name of Paramount) originally announced its intention to sell its Simon & Schuster publishing arm in March 2020.

