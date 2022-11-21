Aptorum gets Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice
Nov. 21, 2022 1:01 AM ETAptorum Group Limited (APM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) on Friday said it received a letter from Nasdaq saying it is currently not in compliance with a certain listing rule.
- Nasdaq notified APM that closing bid price for its Class A shares was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
- Nasdaq has provided APM 180 calendar days to regain compliance, until May 16, 2023.
- If APM does not demonstrate compliance prior to the end of 180-day period, the company may be afforded additional time to regain compliance.
- Further, if NASDAQ concludes that the company will not be able to cure the deficiency, it will provide the company with notice that the Class A Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting.
- APM intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with minimum bid requirement, including by potentially approving a reverse share split.
