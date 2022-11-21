Aptorum gets Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice

Nov. 21, 2022 1:01 AM ETAptorum Group Limited (APM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) on Friday said it received a letter from Nasdaq saying it is currently not in compliance with a certain listing rule.
  • Nasdaq notified APM that closing bid price for its Class A shares was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
  • Nasdaq has provided APM 180 calendar days to regain compliance, until May 16, 2023.
  • If APM does not demonstrate compliance prior to the end of 180-day period, the company may be afforded additional time to regain compliance.
  • Further, if NASDAQ concludes that the company will not be able to cure the deficiency, it will provide the company with notice that the Class A Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting.
  • APM intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with minimum bid requirement, including by potentially approving a reverse share split.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.