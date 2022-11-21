Japan +0.16%.

China -0.47%. People’s Bank of China set the one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged for the third straight month. The one-year loan prime rate is steady at 3.65%, and the five-year rate is also on hold at 4.3%, the notice said.

Hong Kong -1.51%.

Australia -0.17%.

India -0.78%.

Fed, ECB and BoE speakers due Monday 21 November 2022.

NZ credit card spending for October +1% m/m (prior +0.6%).

South Korea exports y/y fell 16.7% on an annualized basis in the first 20 days of November.

Oil prices fell by nearly a dollar as Covid concerns in China rose with the nation seeing the first virus-related deaths recorded since May this year.

Brent crude futures shed less than a dollar, or 0.9%, to stand at $86.83 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.09% to $79.21 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.20%; S&P 500 -0.23%; Nasdaq -0.20%.