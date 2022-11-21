Asia-Pacific market mostly fell amid growing Covid concerns in China as it keeps benchmark lending rates on hold

Nov. 21, 2022 1:35 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.16%.

China -0.47%. People’s Bank of China set the one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged for the third straight month. The one-year loan prime rate is steady at 3.65%, and the five-year rate is also on hold at 4.3%, the notice said.

Hong Kong -1.51%.

Australia -0.17%.

India -0.78%.

Fed, ECB and BoE speakers due Monday 21 November 2022.

NZ credit card spending for October +1% m/m (prior +0.6%).

South Korea exports y/y fell 16.7% on an annualized basis in the first 20 days of November.

Oil prices fell by nearly a dollar as Covid concerns in China rose with the nation seeing the first virus-related deaths recorded since May this year.

Brent crude futures shed less than a dollar, or 0.9%, to stand at $86.83 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.09% to $79.21 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.20%; S&P 500 -0.23%; Nasdaq -0.20%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.