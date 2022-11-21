Westwood Holdings Group acquires Salient Partners for upfront payment of $35M

Nov. 21, 2022

  • Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) on Friday has acquired the asset management business of Houston-based Salient Partners, L.P., a asset management firm.
  • Concurrently, Westwood has also acquired a significant minority stake, previously owned by Salient, in San Francisco-based Broadmark Asset Management LLC.
  • Broadmark is a asset manager offering hedged equity strategies and serves as sub-adviser to a pair of seasoned mutual funds and separately managed accounts now offered by Westwood.
  • The move increases Westwood's total assets under management by 33% to $16.3B, adding specialization and scale across Westwood's Multi-Asset, Real Assets and Alternative range of strategies.
  • The Westwood, Salient and Broadmark portfolio management and distribution teams will remain unchanged.
  • Westwood has acquired Salient's asset management business for an upfront payment of $35M in cash, with deferred payments of cash and equity of up to $25M over several years, upon satisfaction of certain revenue retention and growth targets.
  • Westwood will fund the upfront payment using cash on hand and will maintain its debt-free balance sheet.
  • Additionally, it will award restricted stock grants aggregating $5M to six members of the Energy Infrastructure team.
  • The newly acquired investment strategies will be marketed under the Westwood Salient and Westwood Broadmark names and will be managed by the same investment teams.
  • The deal is expected to result in significant accretion to economic earnings per share.
  • Westwood expects economic EPS accretion of ~100% in 2023, the first full year following the transaction closing.

