First Commonwealth gets regulatory approval to complete Centric Financial merger
Nov. 21, 2022 1:58 AM ETFirst Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) has received all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced merger of Centric Financial Corporation with and into First Commonwealth and the merger of Centric Bank with and into First Commonwealth Bank.
- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has approved the merger of Centric Bank with and into First Commonwealth Bank, and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has approved the merger of Centric with and into First Commonwealth and the merger of the subsidiary banks.
- In addition, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has granted First Commonwealth a waiver of its merger application requirements.
- The completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of Centric shareholders and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.
