Reunion Neuroscience establishes $10M at-the-market equity facility

Nov. 21, 2022 2:06 AM ETReunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN), REUN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) has entered into an equity distribution pact with Canaccord Genuity to establish an at-the-market equity facility.
  • Pursuant to the at-the-market equity facility, the company may, at its discretion sell up to $10M of its common shares through "at-the-market" issuances on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.
  • No common shares will be offered or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other marketplace in Canada.
  • Net proceeds from the ATM Facility will be used for general corporate purposes to fund ongoing operations.

