Niu Technologies GAAP EPADS of $0.01, revenue of $162.12M; initiates Q4 guidance
Nov. 21, 2022 2:53 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Niu Technologies press release (NASDAQ:NIU): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.01.
- Revenue of $162.12M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.0% in the third quarter of last year.
- The adjusted net income margin was 1.7%, compared with 8.3% in the same period of 2021.
- The number of e-scooters sold was 320,798, down 19.2% Y/Y.
- The number of e-scooters sold in China was 263,189, down 32.9% Y/Y.
- The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 57,609, up 1059.8% Y/Y.
- The number of franchised stores in China was 3,303 as of September 30, 2022.
- International sales network consisted of 53 distributors covering 52 countries as of September 30, 2022.
- In light of the volatile domestic market environment and our strategic focus on premium markets, NIU expects its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of RMB 789 million(representing a year-over-year decrease of 20%) to RMB 986 million (representing no year-over-year change).
