Oil slips, dollar gains as China COVID curbs return, official deaths reported

The return of tight COVID restrictions in a Chinese city many thought to be a test case for a looser policy led to speculation Monday that the country could return it its zero-COVID stance.

Schools and universities in Shijiazhuang are on lockdown and at-risk residents were instructed to stay home for five days, with others advised to stay home "in principle," according to a statement in the Shijiazhuang Daily cited by Bloomberg.

A rise in COVID cases and the first deaths reported by official Chinese media since May is dampening optimism that the country had reached an inflection point on policy that has weighed heavily on economic output.

The Beijing Daily reported that three people died in the capital from the disease. They were aged 87 to 91. More than 900 new cases in Beijing were reported on Sunday. The last time a death was reported Shanghai was in lockdown.

Goldman cuts oil target: Oil futures (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:BNO) -0.5% were down, but off their lows following the news in China.

Goldman Sachs cut its fourth-quarter 2022 forecast for Brent crude by $10 per barrel to $100, citing the restrictions in China and saying that new curbs could be equal to the recent OPEC+ production cut. The market "had a right to be anxious" about fundamentals in oil going forward, Goldman said.

Brent has now wiped out all the gains it had seen since the start of Q4, while WTI is just slightly up since October 1.

More market impact: China stocks fell, with the Hang Seng (HSI) off 2% and the Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) off 0.4%.

The dollar (DXY) gained, with a possible resurgence in China growth a big reason for traders to price in lower demand for the greenback.

In the bond market, 22V Research said that surging China COVID cases have been "having an impact on global growth expectations, encouraging deeper yield curve inversion." In the Treasury market, the spread between 2-year (US2Y) and 10-year (US10Y) hit the widest inversion since the mid-'80s and now site at a cycle-high 72 basis point.

Looking at emerging markets last week, Citi sounded a warning on too much optimism when it came to China and a Fed pivot.

"Since Covid remains a big threat to Chinese household confidence, and since we still think the Fed has plenty of work to do, it’s probably wise to take the past week’s optimism with a grain of salt," Citi said. "The path to a full China re-opening remains uncertain and gradual at best."