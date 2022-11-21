Futu Holdings GAAP EPADS of $0.68 beats by $0.07, revenue of $247.9M beats by $19.75M

Nov. 21, 2022 3:11 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Futu Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FUTU): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.68 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $247.9M (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $19.75M.
  • Total number of paying clients increased 23.8% Y/Y to 1,444,955 as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total number of registered clients increased 21.4% Y/Y to 3,132,800 as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total number of users increased 15.6 % Y/Y to 19.2 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total client assets declined 12.8% Y/Y to HK$369.6 billion as of September 30, 2022.
  • Daily average client assets were HK$416.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 6.2% from the same period in 2021.
  • Daily average revenue trades in the third quarter of 2022 declined 22.3% Y/Y to 448,309.
  • Total trading volume in the third quarter of 2022 declined 19.7% Y/Y to HK$1.1 trillion.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased 24.8% Y/Y to $102.7M.

