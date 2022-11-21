ACI worldwide and NTT DATA join hands to boost ecommerce growth in Europe and Latin America
Nov. 21, 2022 3:35 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), NTTDF, NTDTYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTTDF) to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers, into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially.
- Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods.
- Per the terms, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio.
- The platform combines a powerful eCommerce payments gateway with sophisticated real-time fraud management capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools.
- It includes the ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, enabling merchants to offer a mobile checkout experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform and ACI PayAfter, a comprehensive "buy now, pay later" offering connecting customers to more than 70 BNPL lenders.
Comments