ACI worldwide and NTT DATA join hands to boost ecommerce growth in Europe and Latin America

Nov. 21, 2022 3:35 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), NTTDF, NTDTYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTTDF) to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers, into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially.
  • Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods.
  • Per the terms, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio.
  • The platform combines a powerful eCommerce payments gateway with sophisticated real-time fraud management capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools.
  • It includes the ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, enabling merchants to offer a mobile checkout experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform and ACI PayAfter, a comprehensive "buy now, pay later" offering connecting customers to more than 70 BNPL lenders.

