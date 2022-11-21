Gelesis receives NYSE non-compliance letter for market cap and stockholders' equity
Nov. 21, 2022 3:51 AM ETGelesis Holdings, Inc. (GLS), GLS.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NYSE notified Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) that its total market capitalization and stockholders' equity are below its compliance criteria.
- A company would be considered below criteria by the NYSE if its total market capitalization is less than $50M over a 30- trading day period and its stockholders' equity is less than $50M.
- The company is required to respond within 45 days of the Letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the letter.
- The letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the common stock, which will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “GLS,” but will have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate that the company is not currently in compliance with NYSE continued listing standards.
- The company intends to cure deficiency and return to compliance with NYSE listing standard.
