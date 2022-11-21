Qudian Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.37, revenue of $15.5M

Nov. 21, 2022 5:03 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Qudian press release (NYSE:QD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.37.
  • Revenue of $15.5M (-68.3% Y/Y).
  • "In the third quarter of 2022, as the Company continued to undergo a business transition, we dedicated our efforts to smoothly winding down the loan book business and streamlining QD Food in an orderly manner while preserving the health of our balance sheet by pursuing efficient cash management," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "Moving forward, we will remain focused on exploring new business propositions and investment opportunities, including those overseas, in order to create new growth engines and drive sustainable value for all our stakeholders in the long run."

