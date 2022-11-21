Medivir appoints ex-AstraZeneca cancer drug exec as chief medical officer

  • Medivir (OTC:MVRBF) appointed Pia Baumann as chief medical officer (CMO) and effective Feb. 20, 2023 she would be part of the management team and will take up the role.
  • The Swedish company said Baumann has experience in drug development in the cancer field, and recently served at AstraZeneca as Vice President Medical with global responsibility for the company's Tagrisso and Lung Cancer franchise.
  • Previously, she held leading, positions in cancer drug development at Takeda, Incyte and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Medivir added.
  • Baumann would replace interim CMO Tom Morris.

