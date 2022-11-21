ABB e-mobility division raises CHF200M in private funding

Nov. 21, 2022 5:23 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ABB's (NYSE:ABB) e-mobility division has raised CHF200M in a pre-IPO private placement to support its growth strategy.
  • The private placement includes participation from the long-term equity strategy fund of Interogo Holding, moyreal holding and ABB E-mobility chairman, Michael Halbherr.
  • ABB retains a 92% stake in the e-mobility business. ABB E-mobility will use the proceeds to continue the execution of its growth strategy, driven by both organic and M&A investments in hardware and software.
  • The Swedish automation firm remains committed to separately list the business subject to constructive market conditions. The IPO was originally planned for June 2022.
 

