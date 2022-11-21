Sopra Steria proposes to acquire main block of CS Group’s share capital
Nov. 21, 2022 5:31 AM ETSopra Steria Group ADR (SPPSY), SPSAFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sopra Steria (OTCPK:SPPSY) (OTCPK:SPSAF) has signed a deal to acquire all shares of CS Group held by chairman Yazid Sebag, CEO Eric Blanc-Garin and their joint holding company Duna & Cie at the price of €11.50/share.
- Following the acquisition of this main block of CS Group's share capital and the other blocks, and given the 9.80% stake already held, Sopra Steria will hold 75.06% of CS Group.
- The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, remains subject to the customary conditions precedent, particularly with regard to merger control and approval of foreign investments.
- Following the transfer of the main block and the other blocks, Sopra Steria will file a draft simplified public tender offer for the rest of the share capital and securities that confer equity rights or voting rights in CS Group at the same price of €11.50/ordinary share.
- It also plans to request the implementation of a mandatory delisting procedure for CS Group securities if the threshold enabling the completion of a mandatory delisting is reached at the end of the offer period.
