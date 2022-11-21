Okyo files for FDA clearance to start trial of dry eye disease therapy

Nov. 21, 2022 5:34 AM ETOKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO)EMMLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Light beam is shining through retina and lens on eyesight exam

Zorica Nastasic

Okyo Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) said it filed an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance to start a trial of OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED).

The London-based company added that the FDA agreed to a phase 2 trial in patients with DED. Okyo plans to start the study in Q1 2023.

Both nonclinical and clinical development plans on OK-101 were reviewed with the FDA in an earlier pre-IND meeting helped by Okyo's contract research organization Ora, the company noted.

The FDA also agreed with Okyo's plans for designating main and secondary efficacy goals covering both a sign and a symptom of DED in the trial's protocol, according to the company.

"The fact that we are designating primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in this first-in-human trial is highly significant as should our upcoming trial of OK-101 meet its prespecified primary endpoint, it could accelerate the timeline to a new drug application (NDA) filing with the FDA," said Okyo's CEO Gary Jacob.

DED is a condition that occurs when the eye does not produce enough or the right type of tears to provide lubrication for the eyes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.