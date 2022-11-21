Surgery Partners launches $275M offering of common stock
Nov. 21, 2022 6:09 AM ETSurgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares fell 3% premarket on Monday after the healthcare services firm launched an underwritten public offering of $275M of its common stock.
- Terms of the offering are yet to be determined. Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to $41.25M of additional shares.
- An affiliate of Bain Capital, a SGRY controlling stockholder, has agreed to purchase $225M of its common stock in a concurrent private placement at the same public offering price per share as the purchasers in the underwritten public offering. The concurrent private placement is expected to close within 30 days of the date of the stock offering.
- Proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placement will be used to repay portions of long term indebtedness, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.
