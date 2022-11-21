FireFox Gold announces $500K private offering

  • FireFox Gold (OTCQB:FFOXF) plans to raise up to $500K through a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.25M units.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. It will be issued at $0.08 each.
  • Each whole warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the company at a price of $0.12/warrant share for a term of two years following the closing of the offering, anticipated around Nov 30, 2022.
  • Proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration activities at Mustajärvi and other company projects in Finland.
  • Prior to this financing, FireFox (OTCQB:FFOXF) has 124.7M shares outstanding, 14.8M warrants outstanding, and 6.6M stock options issued.

