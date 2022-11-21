BYD secures order for 64 electric buses from Nobina

Nov. 21, 2022 6:21 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF), BYDDYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

80th Geneva Motor Show

Miguel Villagran/Getty Images News

  • BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) has won an order for  64 electric buses from Swedish bus operator Nobina, with delivery scheduled in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The new order includes 40 units of 12m and 24 units of 15m all-electric buses, which will be put into service on Nobina's operating routes in the Nedre Glomma region, the Chinese EV maker announced on Monday.
  • Currently, there are over 650 BYD pure electric buses in operation or on order throughout the Nordic region.
  • The company sold record 217,816 NEVs in Oct, up 8% M/M and 168.78% Y/Y.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.