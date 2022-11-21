BYD secures order for 64 electric buses from Nobina
Nov. 21, 2022
- BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) has won an order for 64 electric buses from Swedish bus operator Nobina, with delivery scheduled in the second quarter of 2023.
- The new order includes 40 units of 12m and 24 units of 15m all-electric buses, which will be put into service on Nobina's operating routes in the Nedre Glomma region, the Chinese EV maker announced on Monday.
- Currently, there are over 650 BYD pure electric buses in operation or on order throughout the Nordic region.
- The company sold record 217,816 NEVs in Oct, up 8% M/M and 168.78% Y/Y.
