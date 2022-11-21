Optinose stock slides on proposed securities offering
Nov. 21, 2022 6:30 AM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares fell 15% premarket on Monday after the pharmaceutical company proposed an underwritten public of shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of common stock
- The offering price has not yet been determined.
- Optinose (OPTN) is expected to grant the underwriters an 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of shares of common stock and/or warrants to be offered at the public offering price.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the commercialization of XHANCE and the pursuit of a follow-on indication for XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis.
