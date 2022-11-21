Drive Shack GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02, revenue of $88.67M beats by $1.6M
Nov. 21, 2022 6:35 AM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Drive Shack press release (NYSE:DS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $88.67M (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.6M.
- American Golf event revenue up 51% and Drive Shack event revenue up 22% Y/Y.
- CEO comment: “Puttery delivered another quarter of great results, with event revenue trending ahead of our expectations. Puttery Houston opened on September 16th, and while they are still in their initial stages of operations, their key metrics are aligning closely to our other venues. Our newest Puttery opened on November 4th in Chicago, IL. We continue to gain a clear proof of concept with our Puttery brand. There are five additional venues committed and scheduled to open in 2023.”
