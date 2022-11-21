WeTrade Group surges on $120M agreement with Vmade Tech
Nov. 21, 2022 6:39 AM ETWeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) has entered into a $120M technical agency agreement with Vmade Tech for launching operation of company's WTPay technology tools in Singapore.
- Pursuant to the agreement, the company agrees to entrust WTPay technology tools to Vmade in Singapore and send the full set of related materials in a complete and accurate manner, including technical documents, technical tool functions, technical tool guidance and repair.
For consideration, Vmade agrees to pay the company the cooperation remuneration for the actual flow (GMV) generated during the operation period in the actual agent operation in Singapore in accordance with certain classification proportion.
Vmade to pay the company total remuneration for cooperation for the period from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024.
Shares are trading up 13.79% premarket.
Comments