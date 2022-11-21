Reviva to get Canadian patent linked to potential depression/obesity therapy RP1208

Nov. 21, 2022

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) said a patent covering composition of matter for RP1208 was issued in Canada.
  • The Canadian patent covers the compositions of novel phenylcycloalkylmethylamine derivatives and the use of the compositions to treat obesity, and depression and related co-morbid conditions for both, the company added.
  • Reviva noted that RP1208 is in preclinical development as a potential therapy for depression and obesity.
  • "We look forward to advancing the preclinical development of RP1208 through IND-enabling studies," said Founder, President and CEO Laxminarayan Bhat.
  • The company added that it already has composition of matter patents for RP1208 in the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan.

