Reviva to get Canadian patent linked to potential depression/obesity therapy RP1208
Nov. 21, 2022 6:41 AM ETReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) said a patent covering composition of matter for RP1208 was issued in Canada.
- The Canadian patent covers the compositions of novel phenylcycloalkylmethylamine derivatives and the use of the compositions to treat obesity, and depression and related co-morbid conditions for both, the company added.
- Reviva noted that RP1208 is in preclinical development as a potential therapy for depression and obesity.
- "We look forward to advancing the preclinical development of RP1208 through IND-enabling studies," said Founder, President and CEO Laxminarayan Bhat.
- The company added that it already has composition of matter patents for RP1208 in the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan.
Comments