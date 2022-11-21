Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slip as China COVID curbs hit sentiment

The stock market looked set to kick off the holiday-shortened week lower Friday, extending a global risk-off trend as worries grew that China would return to zero-COVID.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.8%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.2% were down.

COVID cases continue to rise in China, which is re-introducing curbs and announced confirmed deaths in Beijing, the first such announcements since May. The dollar (DXY) is higher on prospects of a China slowdown.

Deeply "overbought, equities face a crucial test at significant resistance and/or lower highs," Wolfe Research said. "Our sense is that this is where recent momentum should begin to reverse but the following weeks will be telling to say the least."

The S&P is coming "into resistance on dual fronts, we believe the latest countertrend move is close to petering out," it added.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 1 basis point to 3.83% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 2 basis points to 4.53%. The 2s10s curve inversion is at a cycle high of 70 basis points.

"The recent volatility in DXY and US Treasuries is rare," Citi said. "Historically, the US dollar only peaks when global growth accelerates relative to US growth, which is not yet visible. We see nothing to change this trend."

"If anything, central bank rhetoric has only discussed a slower pace of tightening, not easing."

The economic calendar is fairly empty.

Among active stocks, Disney is jumping on the return of Bob Iger to the helm.