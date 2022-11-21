Jacobs Engineering Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.9B beats by $50M
Nov. 21, 2022 6:44 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Jacobs Engineering press release (NYSE:J): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.9B (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Shares +6% PM.
- The company reported cash flow from operations of $278M and free cash flow of $230M, driven by strong DSO performance.
- Backlog increased $1.2B to $27.9B, up 5% Y/Y and 8% in constant currency.
- Based on fiscal 2022 average FX rates, the company's outlook for fiscal 2023 adj. EBITDA is $1.465B to $1.545B and adj. EPS of $7.60 to $7.90, up 10% and 12% respectively at the midpoints vs. consensus of $7.76.
