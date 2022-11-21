NHI funds $42.5M senior loan, acquires assisted living in Virginia Beach

Nov. 21, 2022 6:47 AM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) has funded a $42.5M senior loan to refinance a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities located in Texas.
  • The loan is being made to an affiliate of Capital Funding Group and the properties are leased by subsidiaries of The Ensign Group (ENSG). The five-year loan has an annual interest rate of 7.25% with two one-year extensions.
  • The real estate investment trust also exercised an option to acquire a 60-unit assisted living and memory care community in Virginia Beach. The acquisition of Bickford of Virginia was primarily funded with the satisfaction of a $14M construction loan due from Bickford Senior Living.
  • The community was added to an existing master lease with Bickford at an initial cash lease yield of 8.0% based on a $17.2M investment. Through the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the Virginia Beach pro forma EBITDARM coverage was 1.68x and is therefore expected to improve Bickford's total coverage with NHI.
  • NHI agreed to a $3M credit to Bickford's outstanding deferral balance as part of the transaction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.