NHI funds $42.5M senior loan, acquires assisted living in Virginia Beach
Nov. 21, 2022 6:47 AM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) has funded a $42.5M senior loan to refinance a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities located in Texas.
- The loan is being made to an affiliate of Capital Funding Group and the properties are leased by subsidiaries of The Ensign Group (ENSG). The five-year loan has an annual interest rate of 7.25% with two one-year extensions.
- The real estate investment trust also exercised an option to acquire a 60-unit assisted living and memory care community in Virginia Beach. The acquisition of Bickford of Virginia was primarily funded with the satisfaction of a $14M construction loan due from Bickford Senior Living.
- The community was added to an existing master lease with Bickford at an initial cash lease yield of 8.0% based on a $17.2M investment. Through the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the Virginia Beach pro forma EBITDARM coverage was 1.68x and is therefore expected to improve Bickford's total coverage with NHI.
- NHI agreed to a $3M credit to Bickford's outstanding deferral balance as part of the transaction.
