Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has reached an agreement with General Motors (GM) to purchase hundreds of EVs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal indicated that the pilot program includes the purchase of 800 Domino’s-branded Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for 37 locations owned by the chain and hundreds more franchisees. The new purchase is aimed at attracting new drivers for the chain as labor shortages limit the overall pizza delivery industry.

In the second quarter, the labor shortage had reached the extent that Weiner said the chain was “utilizing call centers to ease constraints” for deliveries. The measure allowed workers to both answer phones and step away from stores to deliver pizzas, according to Weiner.

“Staffing remains a constraint, but my confidence in our ability to solve many of our delivery labor challenges ourselves has grown over the past few quarters,” CEO Russell Weiner told analysts during an October earnings call.