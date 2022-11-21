Babcock & Wilcox announces agreement to study development of biomass-to-hydrogen project in South Korea

Nov. 21, 2022 6:57 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has signed an agreement with NRG Korea to study the applicability of the company’s BrightLoop technology for a hydrogen generation facility using biomass fuel in South Korea.
  • NRG Korea is a Korean company established in 2008, specializing in waste processing and manufacture of alternative fuels and holds a number of patents related to their unique processing technologies.

  • The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to study the technology and potentially develop the project, which would use waste biomass as feedstock to produce hydrogen for fuel cells used for electrical generation.

  • “B&W’s BrightLoop technology is a cutting-edge solution for hydrogen generation from virtually any fuel stock, and, depending on a customer’s needs, also can be used to isolate CO2 for capture or use, and produce steam or syngas. BrightLoop is a flexible solution with a wide array of potential applications. We’re excited to have the opportunity to work closely with NRG to develop this groundbreaking clean energy project,” said said Joe Buckler, B&W Senior Vice President, Clean Energy.

  • Recently, the company won $24M+ contract.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.