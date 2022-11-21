Babcock & Wilcox announces agreement to study development of biomass-to-hydrogen project in South Korea
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has signed an agreement with NRG Korea to study the applicability of the company’s BrightLoop technology for a hydrogen generation facility using biomass fuel in South Korea.
- NRG Korea is a Korean company established in 2008, specializing in waste processing and manufacture of alternative fuels and holds a number of patents related to their unique processing technologies.
The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to study the technology and potentially develop the project, which would use waste biomass as feedstock to produce hydrogen for fuel cells used for electrical generation.
“B&W’s BrightLoop technology is a cutting-edge solution for hydrogen generation from virtually any fuel stock, and, depending on a customer’s needs, also can be used to isolate CO2 for capture or use, and produce steam or syngas. BrightLoop is a flexible solution with a wide array of potential applications. We’re excited to have the opportunity to work closely with NRG to develop this groundbreaking clean energy project,” said said Joe Buckler, B&W Senior Vice President, Clean Energy.
Recently, the company won $24M+ contract.
