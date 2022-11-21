Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is on watch this week after at least a dozen employees at its plant in Illinois have accused the electric vehicle maker of safety violations.

The employees filed complaints with the federal government in conjunction with the United Auto Workers. The complaints allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources. The list of employee injuries at the site referenced included a crushed hand, a broken foot, a sliced ear and broken ribs.

Rivian disputed the allegations in a statement, but declined to comment on specific complaints due to citing employee privacy issues. A spokesperson noted the complainants represented just 0.2% of the employees at the plant. Data from OSHA shows Rivian running ahead of peers on safety and health.

The safety complaints coincides efforts by the UAW to organize an union at Rivian's Normal, Illinois plant.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) fell 0.72% premarket to $30.12 vs. the 52-week trading range of $19.25 to $126.75.