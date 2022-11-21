AltaGas CEO Crawford to retire in first half of 2023

Nov. 21, 2022

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) said Monday that President and CEO Randy Crawford will retire in H1 2023 after leading the company for four years, as part of a planned leadership succession process.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) said its board will complete its work with external advisors to evaluate internal and external candidates for the CEO position in 1H 2023; Crawford will remain in his role until a successor is named.

Before joining the company, Crawford was a Senior VP at EQT Corp.; he has more than 30 years' experience in the natural gas industry.

The Alaskan Utilities deal should propel AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) "right to the top in terms of valuation" in the Canadian utility segment, Trapping Value writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

