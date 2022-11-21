Imago climbs 105% as Merck agrees to acquire for over $1B in cash

Nov. 21, 2022

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) has agreed to acquire Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO), a clinical-stage biotech focused on bone marrow disorders, for $36.00 per share in cash, indicating a total equity value of $1.35B, the companies announced Monday.
  • Imago (IMGO) shares jumped ~105% in the pre-market after the news while Merck (MRK) added ~2%.
  • Imago’s (IMGO) lead asset, bomedemstat, is currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 trials for conditions including essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF).
  • “This agreement leverages Merck’s industry-leading clinical development expertise to maximize the therapeutic potential of bomedemstat while providing important value for shareholders,” the Chief Executive of San Francisco, California-based Imago (IMGO) said.
  • Per the terms, Merck (MRK) will establish a subsidiary to launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Imago (IMGO). The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.

  • The deal marks Merck’s (MRK) latest M&A effort after reports said in August that its plans to acquire the cancer-focused biotech Seagen (SGEN) were put on hold over disagreements on price.

