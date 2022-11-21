WuXi Biologics launches new center in Shanghai to boost drug manufacturing capacity

Nov. 21, 2022

  • WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) (OTCPK:WXIBF) said it launched its Integrated Biologics contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) center in the district of Fengxian in Shanghai, China.
  • The move adds development and manufacturing capacity at the center, with several services.
  • This opening includes drug substance facility (MFG17) and two drug product facilities (DP14 and DP15) which are aimed for maximum flexibility to meet demand for clinical drug substance and drug product manufacturing, WuXi added.
  • This also marks WuXi's ninth operational site in China, according to the company.
  • The company noted that construction on the 1.6M square-foot Integrated Biologics CRDMO center began in November 2018 and initial phase became operational in 2020.

