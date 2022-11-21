Deutsche Bank turned more constructive on Richemont after the retailer delivered a robust first-half earnings beat on constant FX sales growth and EBIT margin across all the divisions.

"Given the robust margin development seen across the luxury sector this should not have come as a complete surprise but we expected some catch up in opex from 2H last year that was more than offset by the stronger sales growth," noted analyst Adam Cochrane.

Following the earnings topper, Deutsche Bank increased its earnings forecasts by 5% to 10% on increased confidence that the business can achieve sustainably higher margins in Jewellery and Watches. Cochrane and team noted that there is no change in strategic direction expected from Richemont now the YNAP question has hopefully been solved and believes much rests on macro questions in the next 12 months on China and consumer spending more broadly. The DB view on China is that even though some very short term weakness could be seen on a COVID resurgence, the direction of travel towards reopening is clear.

Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on Richemont and increased its price target on Richemont to CHF150 from CHF145.

