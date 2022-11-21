Builders FirstSource CEO Dave Flitman steps down
Nov. 21, 2022 7:09 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has announced the resignation of president and CEO Dave Flitman.
- Flitman will leave the firm to accept another opportunity outside of the industry. He will also step down as a member of the board of directors. The board has initiated a formal search for a new president and CEO and has appointed a special committee to direct the search and transition process.
- EVP Dave Rush has been selected to serve as interim CEO, effective immediately, until a permanent successor is named.
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) also reaffirmed the full year 2022 guidance it provided on Nov. 8, 2022.
