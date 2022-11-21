Taiwan Semi will build advanced chips in Arizona, plans not finalized yet: founder

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) founder said the global foundry will build advanced chips at its plant in Arizona, but those plans have not been finalized yet, Reuters reported.

The news outlet, citing comments made by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) founder Morris Chang at a news conference in Thailand, noted that the plant would produce 3 nanometer chips, as well as 5 nanometer chips.

"Three-nanometer, TSMC right now has a plan, but it has not been completely finalized," Chang said, speaking to reporters.

"It has almost been finalized - in the same Arizona site, phase two. Five-nanometer is phase one, 3-nanometer is phase two," he added.

The new plant, which was reported to be behind schedule in February, is slated to open for production in 2024.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which contracts chips for Apple (AAPL), among others, fell 1.6% to $80.95 in premarket trading.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said earlier this month the tech giant would start sourcing chips from an unknown Arizona plant in 2024.

Apple (AAPL) is widely believed to be Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) largest customer and there had been some concern among experts over whether the Arizona plant could handle the iPhone maker's needs.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) recently said that its October sales rose 56% year-over-year.