Canadian National Railway is viewed cautiously at CFRA due to cyclical pressures

CFRA sees a rough track ahead for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) with the rails giant seen facing risk from cyclical demand and high capital spending requirements.

Analyst Colin Scarola and team have a Sell rating on CNI due to their view that shares have not accurately priced in long-term risks.

"Over the long term, we see CN’s carload volume reverting to the flat-to-down trajectory it was on before the pandemic, as roughly 25% of revenue is tied to fossil fuel markets that are likely to shrink as developed markets decarbonize."

While historically CNI has offset declining volume with rate hikes derived from its duopoly power, Scarola and team warn the likely transition to battery-electric highway trucks will start to pressure the company's rates over time as railroads’ fuel advantage over the competing trucking industry goes away. That led the firm to call out valuation on CNI as too high at 20X forward EPS vs. 17X for the S&P 500 Index.

CFRA's price target of $111 on CNI is a currency-adjusted 17X multiple of the 2024 EPS estimate.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Canadian National Railway (CNI) is Hold due to low marks for growth and valuation.