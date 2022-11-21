J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) rose sharply in pre-market trading on Monday after posting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and elevating expectations for the full-year.

For the jam manufacturer’s fiscal second quarter, net sales increased $155.1M from the prior year to $2.2B while adjusted earnings per share ticked in at $2.40. Both figures were above the $2.18B in revenue and $2.20 in EPS anticipated by analysts. Management said an increase in comparable sales was driven by "a 17 percentage point increase from net price realization" across the portfolio.

“We delivered organic top-line growth across all of our businesses, driven by the strength of our portfolio, and our ability to recover cost inflation and manage our supply chain environment,” CEO Mark Smucker said. “Given our strong performance and sustained business momentum, we are raising our net sales and adjusted earnings per share expectations for this fiscal year.”

The company now expects full-year sales to rise 5.5% to 6.5%, up from a prior 4% to 5% expectation, and EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.75, increased from a prior $8.20 to $8.60 expectation. The latter figure accounts for an $0.80 unfavorable impact related to the Jif peanut butter recall. The analyst consensus for EPS stands at $8.52. Management also retained its free cash flow forecast at $550M, below the $607.2M anticipated by analysts.

Shares of the Folger’s, Carnation, and Jif parent jumped 5.38% in premarket trading on Monday.

Dig into the details of the results.