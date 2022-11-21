Toyota-Panasonic joint venture looks for manufacturing site in Japan

Prime Planet Energy & Solutions is searching for a new domestic manufacturing site, according to The Japan Times. The Toyota (NYSE:TM)-Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) joint venture is looking for a sea port region in Japan with clean energy access for the site as part of its broad plan to adjusting to growing demand for electric vehicles,

Amid high raw materials costs for EV batteries, the joint venture plans to pare production costs by adopting Toyota’s so-called kaizen process of increasing productivity via tiny, continuous improvements.

Toyota (TM) President Hiroaki Koda said minimizing costs and launching production lines speedily is the key to catching up in the EV race. Prime Planet plans to slash costs by 60% by 2025 in comparison to the 2020 levels as it ramps up and gains expertise.

Earlier in the year, Toyota said it would invest up to $5.6B to boost EV battery production in Japan and the United States.

