PerkinElmer launches ready-to-use AAV detection kits for use in gene therapies
Nov. 21, 2022 7:33 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) said it launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) detection kits to help shorten research in gene therapies for several serious diseases.
- The viral tests is aimed to help researchers quickly characterize viral vector particles being produced to enable decision-making for safe and efficient gene transfer.
- The fully automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology.
- "Our new AAV detection kits are designed to do that by eliminating long, tedious protocols while expanding the detection range to enable potential cures for people living with cancer, Alzheimer's, muscular dystrophy, infectious diseases and more," said Alan Fletcher, senior vice president, Life Sciences at PerkinElmer.
