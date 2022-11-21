ECB's Lane sees more rate hikes after December, though perhaps smaller ones

December likely won't be the European Central Bank's last rate hike before a pause, Philip R. Lane, member of the ECB's executive board, said Monday when asked if the central bank would pause tightening when it begins shrinking its balance sheet. It's too early to have a strong view on whether to pause in the first half of 2023, he said during the interview posted on the ECB website.

"The more relevant argument than whether to pause is to move at the appropriate time to smaller increments," he said. "And then, eventually, you get to a point, where, essentially you say: okay, we're at the level where it's probably going to be wise to hold at this level for a while but also signal that we will be open to do more if needed, because we are living under high uncertainty."

While not giving an indication of how much of a rate hike would be made at the ECB's Dec. 15 meeting, Lane did say that the higher the policy rate gets, "the smaller the remaining gap to the target rate. What matters is the level we're going to arrive at. The exact allocation across different meetings is a secondary issue."

Similar to central bankers in the U.S., Lane warns about under-tightening on policy. While over-tightening would worsen a recession, "there's an appreciation that the balancing act requires us to avoid under-tightening," he said. "Because if you under-tighten, inflation remains too high for too long, and then in turn you may end up having a bigger recession later on, with a bigger permanent drop in output.

Currently, the ECB policymakers thank that any recession in the eurozone would be mild and short-lived, he said. It's also important to take into consideration the financial tightening occurring in other parts of the world and its effects on financial conditions in the euro area. "If tightening in the rest of the world leads to lower global inflation pressures, lower commodity prices, lower pressure on tradeable goods prices, then the inflation forecast could improve for international reasons in addition to domestic reasons," Lane said.

Recall that in October, the ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points to 1.5%, even with concerns that a recession may be looming.