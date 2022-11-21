Richard Francis is the new CEO and President of Teva Pharmaceutical
- Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) has appointed seasoned pharmaceutical executive Richard Francis as President and CEO succeeding Kåre Schultz, effective January 1, 2023.
- Kåre Schultz will retire from his current position as CEO, effective December 31, 2022.
Richard Francis is an operating Partner at Syncona, which focuses on founding, building and funding healthcare companies. Mr. Francis is the CEO of Syncona’s portfolio companies, Purespring Therapeutics, one of the first AAV gene therapy companies focused on the kidney globally, and Forcefield Therapeutics, a pioneer of best-in-class therapeutics to retain heart function via protection of cardiomyocytes.
