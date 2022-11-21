Quo Vadis weighed in on Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) ahead of the company's earnings report on Tuesday.

While the firm has had a long call on Luckin (OTCPK:LKNCY) all year, analyst John Zolidis said the Chinese coffee chain's results have dramatically exceeded its model.

"Store openings (both company operated and partnership stores) have been faster than anticipated. Same-store sales growth has been well above our assumptions (and vastly exceeded performance of competitors). Margin growth has been impressive and the company has cleaned up its balance sheet. See below for revenue and margin charts.

Looking ahead, Zolidis said investors still have a potential uplisting and the resumption of analyst coverage as positive catalysts for the stock. In the short term, earnings results are expected to be strong.

At $19 per share, LKNCY stock is noted to no longer be cheap with a $5.3B EV handle and trading at 18X EV/ EBITDA 2023 forecasts. "It's unclear what guideposts the stock is trading on but from our perspective additional upside to our forecasts is necessary to justify material appreciation from her," noted Zolidis.

Shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) are up 95% on a year-to-date basis. Read why Seeking Alpha author Verdant Peak Research has a Sell rating on the stock.

Read more about Luckin and the rest of the stocks listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.