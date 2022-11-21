Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) says that recently-introduced U.S. drug pricing reforms will force the company to cancel some drug development programs, Financial Times reported, citing the company’s Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August allows Health and Human Services Secretary to negotiate prices for Part B and Part D Medicare drugs for the first time, among other measures.

“I do expect that we will cancel some programmes, whether that is, you know, a full-on indication for an existing medicine or a new medicine. We are undergoing a review of our portfolio now,” Caforio said, adding that some IRA measures would severely hurt cancer drug development.

“The biggest impact of IRA is actually in oncology. It’s in cancer therapy,” he said, noting that the company has yet to identify any specific drug candidate to be shelved.

However, Bristol Myers (BMY) is well positioned as its strong pipeline has new drugs that will not be subject to pricing review for many years, Caforio said.

The reforms allow the government to “set the price” for certain drugs rather than engage in a true negotiation that will make the case for investing to broaden the existing therapeutics to new indications far more challenging, he added.

“The period during which we can obtain a return on our investments has been arbitrarily shortened significantly. Like every one of our peer companies we are concerned about that because it will have an impact on the number of new medicines that are developed and it will have an impact on the way new medicines are developed.”

Early this month, rival Eli Lilly (LLY) cited IRA as a reason to shelve a Phase 1 blood cancer drug licensed from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SFOSF).

In October, RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) also ended a Phase 3 trial to find a cure for the rare eye disorder Stargardt Disease noting the impact of U.S. drug pricing reforms.