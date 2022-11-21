Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock slid on Monday after posting a Q3 earnings report that fell short of expectations.

For the third quarter, the Chinese electric scooter company notched $0.01 in EPADS while revenue fell 6% to $162.12M, below the $209.3M consensus. The company recorded RMB 20.2M in adjusted net income for the quarter, below the RMB 63.7M expectation. The number of e-scooters sold was 320,798, down 19.2% from the prior year, despite growth in international sales.

“The 2022 UQi+ also received extremely warm responses since its release, ranked as No.1 best-seller product in the electric scooter category by Taobao during Double 11 Shopping festival, although for the rest of the quarter, we still faced challenges from lower-than-expected consumer sentiment recovery in top-tier cities,” CEO Dr. Yan Li said.

Management added that the road ahead will remain bumpy for the mobility company, necessitating cautious guidance.

“In light of the volatile domestic market environment and our strategic focus on premium markets, NIU expects its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of RMB 789M (representing a year-over-year decrease of 20%) to RMB 986M (representing no year-over-year change),” the company stated.

Shares of the Beijing-based company fell 4.82% in premarket trading as COVID concerns in China added to downside pressure.