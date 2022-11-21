Zimmer's Persona OsseoTi system for cementless knee replacement gets FDA nod
Nov. 21, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Zimmer Biomet's (NYSE:ZBH) Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia for cementless knee replacement.
- The device is an addition to the company's Persona Knee System. It features a new porous version of the Persona anatomic tibia with Zimmer's OsseoTi Porous Metal technology, which uses anatomical data and 3D printing technology to build a structure which mimics the architecture of human cancellous – or spongey – bone, the company added.
- The material is combined with a keeled design to deliver stable initial and biological fixation, according to the company.
- "Adding the Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia to our well-established and clinically proven Persona Knee System allows surgeons to better address the needs of their patients with a comprehensive single system solution for a cementless or cemented application," said Zimmer COO Ivan Tornos.
