KBR secures $156.7M $156.7M Army task order
Nov. 21, 2022 7:49 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) on Monday has secured a $156.7M task order to support capabilities assessment and enhancements for the U.S. Army's Utility Helicopter 60 Variant, or UH-60V, fleet, providing technologically superior and cost-effective helicopters for U.S. and Allied Forces.
- KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract vehicle.
- The DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.
- Per the terms of the contract, KBR and key teammate Northrop Grumman Corporation will develop recommendations and technical solutions for the UHPO and its international partners to increase availability, improve reliability, and reduce the support costs for the UH-60V.
Comments