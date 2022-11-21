FPI purchases real estate leased to large Ag equipment dealer

  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) acquired four Ohio properties that house agricultural equipment dealerships for $17.2M.

  • The dealerships are operated by Ag-Pro, North America’s largest John Deere dealer.

  • Ag-Pro was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Boston, Georgia, its footprint spans across seven states offering a full line of agricultural equipment along with the aftermarket parts and service support to accompany it.
  • “The long-term lease in place should supply a steady income stream at a cap rate that’s higher than what we typically see in farmland. Additionally, this acquisition will further mitigate risk through portfolio diversification and establish a meaningful connection with a key player in the agricultural community,” said FPI Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman.

