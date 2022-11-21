Fire & Flower names John Chou as interim CFO

Nov. 21, 2022 7:54 AM ETFire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF), FAF:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) announced Monday it has appointed John Chou as the company's interim chief financial officer, effective immediately.
  • Previously, Chou held the position of CFO at Flowr Corporation and at Terrace Global, VP Finance of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. and of Frontera Energy Corp.
  • "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome John Chou to the management team as Interim Chief Financial Officer. John brings extensive experience from a diverse range of industries from cannabis, energy, mining and hydro," commented CEO Stéphane Trudel.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.