Fire & Flower names John Chou as interim CFO
Nov. 21, 2022 7:54 AM ETFire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF), FAF:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) announced Monday it has appointed John Chou as the company's interim chief financial officer, effective immediately.
- Previously, Chou held the position of CFO at Flowr Corporation and at Terrace Global, VP Finance of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. and of Frontera Energy Corp.
- "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome John Chou to the management team as Interim Chief Financial Officer. John brings extensive experience from a diverse range of industries from cannabis, energy, mining and hydro," commented CEO Stéphane Trudel.
